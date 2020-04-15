1  of  14
Closings
TSU waives ACT scores for fall 2020 semester in response to COVID-19

NASHVILLE,Tenn.(WKRN) – Tennessee State University is waiving the ACT score as a requirement for incoming freshmen for the Fall 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to school officials, the waiver is intended to ensure that interested and capable students have an opportunity to be evaluated for admission during the fall 2020 semester. Students must, however, have a minimum 2.5 cumulative grade point average and an official transcript for admission.

“At this time, we are waiving the test score requirements for Fall 2020 incoming students,” says Dr. Carjamin Scott, TSU’s director of admissions and recruitment.  “We will continue to notice the trends of our peer institutions and will work to research this further before declaring our next steps.”

TSU joins many other schools across the country to waive the ACT, as well as the SAT scores in response to the pandemic. 

