TSU updates back-to-school plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State University is adding several safety protocols as they prepare for students to return in the fall.

Right now, the plan is for fall semester classes to begin on August 17. All classes will be online for the first two weeks. The university is offering both online and in-person classes for the fall semester. The semester is set to end by Thanksgiving.

TSU is also implementing a 14-day “safer in place” period for students in residence halls. The policy requires all students to stay in their place of residence unless leaving for essential activities, like getting food or going to a medial appointment.

The school is also offering a 15% discount on fees and tuition for students who take all online courses.

