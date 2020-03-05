TSU suffers over $20 million in tornado damage

Breaking News
Parent of Battle Ground Academy student confirmed to have coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State University suffered extensive damage in the tornado that ripped through Nashville on Mar. 3.

The school announced Thursday that the campus suffered $20 Million in damages during the storm.

Dr. Curtis Johnson, TSU’s chief of staff, says officials are continuing to assess the damage, but that “based on preliminary evaluations, we’re looking in access of $20 million.” He said most of the damage is on the agriculture farm outside the main campus.

Officials said three or four buildings on the farm have been completely destroyed. They said two calves died and several goats were injured. \

“Right now we’re trying to make sure the animals are sheltered, secured fence-wise, and that they have water and feed,” says Dr. Richard Browning, TSU’s lead goat researcher.  

There were no reports of injuries and students are on spring break this week.

