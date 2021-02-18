TSU postpones start of Spring Football season due to weather conditions

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Tennessee State will have to wait a little longer to start its Spring Football schedule. The Ohio Valley Conference announced on Wednesday that the Tigers game with Jacksonville State, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed due to winter storms in the Middle Tennessee area.

“As the Director of Athletics, I’m responsible for making decisions that are in the best interest of our student-athletes and the university,” said Dr. Mikki Allen. “The snow storm has had an impact

on our field and presents safety concerns due to unplayable conditions. At no point will we ever compromise the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes.”

Tigers head football coach Rod Reed said even with better weather coming in on Sunday, the field at Hale Stadium wouldn’t be ready on time.

Reed said, “When you look at it we really don’t have a field down there, it’s a hockey rink right now and not knowing when it would thaw out and be able to accommodate everyone, it was in best interest of everyone not to play.”

TSU is part of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigers didn’t play this past Fall and now they’ll wait another week to play football. Reed said it’s been a challenge keeping his players focused through all of these setbacks.

“It’s been really tough. You’ve had to hold these guys attention, we’ve had a lot of Zoom meetings, a lot of things virtually. It’s been tough. You have to be creative, it’s hard to see all of them at the same time because of COVID restrictions and for teenagers that is really hard. We just talk to our guys about staying committed,” said Reed.

The Tigers will get back on the field next Sunday when they travel to take on the Austin Peay Governors.



TSU’s game against Jacksonville State has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 7th and that will be the Tigers first home game of the Spring season.



