NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association will suspend the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boys’ state tournament.

According to officials, there is no set date for when they will reschedule the events which will depend on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities.

TSSAA officials will provide further updates as the pandemic evolves, including updates on whether we will be able to reschedule these tournaments.