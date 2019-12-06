TSSAA Blue Cross Bowl brings large crowds and more to Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -If you are a fan of high school football then Cookeville is the place to be this week.

High school football teams and fans from around the state have made the journey to the campus of Tennessee Tech for the state title games.

Over the last 11 years, Cookeville has hosted the games and hopes to in the future as well.

“It is great for our community,” said Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton. “40 to 50 thousand people coming to our community over the three days spending their tax dollars with us and getting to enjoy everything. There are about 700 volunteers that help make this happen. So we are very appreciative of that, but our community supports this and has for the past 11 years.”

Shelton tells News 2 the event allows people from around the state to take in all that Cookeville has to offer, but it also has a positive economic impact on the growing city.