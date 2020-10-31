TSSAA: 2 Middle Tennessee High Schools face consequences of ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two high schools are facing several consequences after a brawl at a football game, according to a release from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA).

TSSAA officials said the fight broke out at a football game between Shelbyville Central High School and Franklin County High School on Friday, October 23, 2020.

TSSAA requested the administration of both schools submit all videotapes of the incident to the state office for our review but were informed by both schools that no videos exist. Due to this, TSSAA officials dealt with the incident based on their conversations with school administrators and their written report.

The brawl was between multiple players of both teams with both benches coming onto the field.

Several players were ejected from the game. Officials stopped the game after the fight with about three and a half minutes left. Shelbyville was leading 43-10.

TSSAA fined both schools and they are also both being placed on restrictive probation for two calendar years beginning October 30, 2020, through October 30, 2022.

The TSSAA and its member schools believe strongly that the major purpose of athletics at the

secondary level is to be a part of the total educational program. A major part of this purpose is to

stress to coaches, players, officials, and fans the vital importance of sportsmanship. It is critical

that all people in each of these categories understand the major role that they play and the role

model that they can be for others. TSSAA

