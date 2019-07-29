TSA finds missile launcher in man’s luggage

by: CNN Newsource

Check out what TSA discovered inside of a man’s luggage in Baltimore Monday.

It’s a missile launcher.

The TSA says officers detected the missile launcher while screening checked luggage at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

They called airport police, who then tracked down the passenger.

The TSA reports the Texas man told officials he was a service member traveling home from Kuwait.

He apparently wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir.

Military weapons are not allowed in checked or carry-on bags.

Officials confiscated the launcher and gave it to the state fire marshal for disposal.

