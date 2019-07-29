TSA finds missile launcher in man’s luggage

Check out what TSA discovered inside of a man’s luggage in Baltimore Monday.
It’s a missile launcher.
Yes, you heard right.
The TSA says officers detected the missile launcher while screening checked luggage at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
They called airport police, who then tracked down the passenger.
The TSA reports the Texas man told officials he was a service member traveling home from Kuwait.
He apparently wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir.
Military weapons are not allowed in checked or carry-on bags.
Officials confiscated the launcher and gave it to the state fire marshal for disposal.