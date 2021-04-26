TSA finds loaded gun inside carry-on bag at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) located a loaded gun at a Nashville International Airport checkpoint Monday morning.

A release from the TSA states it happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Nashville Airport. A loaded 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

TSA alerted airport police who then took the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

TSA reminds the public that while firearms may be transported in checked baggage, (so long as they are declared to the airline, are in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are not allowed in carry-on bags.

“Even with lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

This is the 25th firearm detected by TSA officers at Nashville International Airport security checkpoints in 2021.

A total of 94 were detected there last year.