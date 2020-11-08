Trump supporters rally outside TN State Capitol to “stop the steal,” demand all legal votes be counted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Saturday was a day of celebration for many as the Associated Press called the 2020 Presidential Race for Joe Biden.

Others, however, were unsure the results were accurate.

Trump supporters gathered outside the Tennessee State Capitol Saturday afternoon following the announcement for a “Stop the Steal” rally.

This week President Trump made several claims about voter fraud and possible interference with the election, but so far has not presented any hard evidence.

Charlene Bollinger said she won’t accept a winner until every ballot is counted.

“Before we announce a winner we just want every legal vote to be counted, and so we’re standing here for freedom, for our president, for Nashville which we totally love and for this great nation,” Bollinger said.

Pennie Fay echoed the same sentiment.

“They were saying that Russia was interfering with the election, and if Russia did interfere then lets investigate. If Democrats interfered, then lets investigate,” Fay said.





Source: Pennie Fay

With most states reporting results from 99% of their precincts, the Associated Press says Biden earned 290 electoral college votes to Trump’s 214.

Biden supporters showed up to the capitol Saturday afternoon too, celebrating his projected win. Michael Mansouri says he was elated when he learned the news.

“What I see from this vote, from this election, is that we’re going to get criminal justice reform, immigration reform and we’re going to have unity again in this country. Like Biden said, it’s not about blue or red, it’s about the United states of America,” Mansouri said.