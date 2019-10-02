Trump signs ‘Autism CARES Act’ into law

(CNN) – The “Autism CARES Act” was signed into law Monday by President Donald Trump.

It provides $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The bill was sponsored by Reps. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Mike Doyle (D-PA).

After signing the bill, Trump said on Twitter, “Today, I was proud to sign the Autism CARES Bill! We support research for Americans with Autism and their families. You are not forgotten, we are fighting for you!”

The CDC says about 1 in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, and it’s about four times more common among boys than girls.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.

