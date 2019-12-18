Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set to begin on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress. The House convenes at 9 a.m., with votes on the articles of impeachment expected by Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted his outrage, saying, “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!”

A tally compiled by The Associated Press shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the votes to approve the charges. That would send the charges to the Senate for a trial expected in early January.

