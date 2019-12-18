Live Now
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote

President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set to begin on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress. The House convenes at 9 a.m., with votes on the articles of impeachment expected by Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted his outrage, saying, “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!”

A tally compiled by The Associated Press shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the votes to approve the charges. That would send the charges to the Senate for a trial expected in early January.

