Trump confirms ISIS leader’s death

(CNN) – President Trump confirmed the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi this morning during a press conference at the White House.

“Last night the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-baghdadi is dead,” Trump said. “He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration.”​​​​​​

President Trump called the raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “impeccable” during a press conference at the White House this morning while sharing details of the mission.

“US. Special operations forces executed a dangerous and daring night time raid. In northwestern Syria and accomplished their mission in grand style, the US personnel were incredible,” Trump said. “I got to watch much of it. No personnel were lost in the operation. While a large number of Baghdadi’s fighters and companions were killed with him.”

Trump said the ISIS leader died after igniting a vest he was wearing. The blast killed him and three children.