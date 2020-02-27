Trucker indicted for kidnapping and child pornography crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grand jury indicted 63-year-old Roy Nellsch after being charged with kidnapping, possession of child pornography and several.

According to reports, Nellsch was transferred from the Montgomery County Jail to federal custody on Thursday and is due to make an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge later in the afternoon.

According to documents, he was a long-haul trucker for more than 40 years when he met a woman with car troubles near I-24 near Fort Campbell Kentucky. The woman’s car was out of gas and Nellsch offered to give her a ride to the next exit, which was Exit 1 in Tennessee. The woman accepted the ride and got into the truck and Nellsch proceeded to drive eastbound on I-24. When Nellsch continued past Exit 1 and Exit 4, the woman became scared and started screaming.

According to reports, while Nellsch was driving the woman was able to slip one hand out of the handcuffs. She then placed the blanket over Nellsch’s head and placed one arm around his throat while she attempted to steer the truck and honk the horn with the other hand and screamed for him to pull over. He pulled the truck to the side of the road, took the remaining handcuff off the woman and she got out of the truck and flagged down oncoming motorists for help.

Nellsch drove away from the scene and was stopped and arrested a short time later in Springfield, Tennessee.

After police searched the truck they found several items, including two handguns, a stun gun, bags containing several pairs of women’s underwear and bras, numerous electronic devices such as a digital camera, laptop computers, cell phones, and media storage devices.

Police found over 10,000 images and videos of child pornography, including video of depicting violence against small children and a ledger with lists of names, ages, locations and descriptions of women and children.

If convicted Nellsch faces up to life in prison.