Truck hauling 40k pounds of beef slams into Goodlettsville railroad bridge

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A stretch of road in Goodlettsville was shut down Saturday morning after a truck hauling 40,000 pounds of beef slammed into a railroad bridge.
The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on East Cedar Street between Church and Cartwright streets.
According to police, the truck driver did not realize there was a 12-foot clearance and slammed into the bridge.
Trains were still able to drive over the bridge but cars were unable to pass. Officials have not said when the road will reopen.
