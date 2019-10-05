Truck hauling 40k pounds of beef slams into Goodlettsville railroad bridge

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A stretch of road in Goodlettsville was shut down Saturday morning after a truck hauling 40,000 pounds of beef slammed into a railroad bridge.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on East Cedar Street between Church and Cartwright streets.

According to police, the truck driver did not realize there was a 12-foot clearance and slammed into the bridge.

(Photo: Maura Sirianni/WKRN)

Trains were still able to drive over the bridge but cars were unable to pass. Officials have not said when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.