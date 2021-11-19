Truck hauling $400K of Jack Daniel’s overturns off I-24

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — They saying goes “Don’t cry over spilled milk” but what about spilled whiskey?

A semi-truck loaded with an estimated $400,000 worth of Jack Daniel’s overturned off Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Wednesday.

The semi rolled over at the on-ramp to I-24 from the South Church Street exit around 9:30 a.m.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police reported several gallons of whiskey spilled as the truck was being uprighted. No injuries were reported in the crash.

The load was traveling to Nashville from Lynchburg and headed to a railroad terminal to be shipped to Israel, according to Murfreesboro police.