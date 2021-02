(WKRN) — A driver in Wisconsin is lucky to be alive after his pickup truck hit a snowbank and skidded off an interchange ramp, plunging 70 feet to the highway below.

The crash happened over the weekend and was captured on video by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

When deputies arrived, they found the pickup truck upright and wo people helping the driver, who was conscious and breathing.

He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. No additional information was immediately released.