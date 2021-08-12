Truck driver rescued after falling down 20-foot pipe casing in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A truck driver was rescued after falling about 20 feet down a steel casing pipe off the interstate in Dickson County late Wednesday night.

The Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department responded around 10:15 p.m. to a rescue operation on State Highway 48 South near Interstate 40.

Firefighters said a truck driver had fallen down the casing pipe, which was approximately 20 feet deep.

(Courtesy: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department)

Bystanders were able to pull the driver to safety and he was not injured.

The fire department used concrete parking blocks to cover the hole to prevent a similar situation.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene to assist.