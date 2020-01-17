Truck crashes into occupied house in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Police Department is investigating a crash in which a 34-year-old woman driving a pickup drove into a residence on Richardson Street and then struck a parked vehicle next door.

According to authorities, around 9 a.m. police responded to a call on Richardson Street after a pickup truck driven by a woman left the paved surface and crashed into a house and then an unoccupied car.

Police say there was a man, woman, and dog inside of the residence when the truck struck the house. No one was injured.



According to reports, there were three occupants inside of the pickup at the time of the crash, a 34-year-old female driver, 25-year-old female passenger, and a 4-year-old female child. All three had to be removed from the pickup and were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police stated that Building and Codes arrived and assessed whether the residence is habitable.

The cause of the crash is being investigated as well as whether charges will be filed.

