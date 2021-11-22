Truck crashes into Bellevue Advance Financial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a vehicle crash after a truck plowed through a loan office in Bellevue early Monday morning.

It happened at the Advance Financial along Highway 70 South in Bellevue. A car went through a fence, into a stop sign, then plowed into the building.

A giant hole was left in the side of the building from where that vehicle crashed.

Officials say no one was charged or transferred to the hospital. It remains unclear what may have caused the crash.