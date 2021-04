NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A truck hauling construction equipment hit a railroad bridge in South Nashville on Monday, bending parts of the bridge.

The incident occurred around noon on Foster Avenue near Murfreesboro Road. Metro Police tell News 2 that the truck was carrying crane equipment when it hit the bridge.

CSX investigators are assessing damage to the structure. Officials say the track will remain out of service until repairs can be completed.