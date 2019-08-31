Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility on lockdown following inmate-on-employee assault

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with CoreCivic confirm the Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility is on lockdown, after an inmate reportedly assaulted an employee.

A spokesperson with CoreCivic tells News 2 the assault happened around 6 p.m. Friday.

The employee was reportedly taken to an outside hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on the nature of the attack.

The inmate suspected in the assault has been isolated from the population and turned over to TDOC custody, according to CoreCivic.

A statement from CoreCivic reads: “Our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction were immediately notified and facility staff are cooperating fully with the investigation.”

The facility is expected to remain on lockdown status while the TDOC Office of Investigations and Compliance investigates the incident.

