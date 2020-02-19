Breaking News
Death row inmate Nicholas Sutton selects last meal

Trousdale inmate charged in 2019 death of cellmate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trousadale County Sheriff’s Office

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations took a closer look into the death of a Trousdale inmate.

According to authorities, the investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Jacob Wendell Kado. Kado is being charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the death of his cellmate, 41-year-old Ernest Hill, was the result of both men getting into a fight which caused Hill to sustain injuries leading to his death.

He was transported to on Tuesday to the Trousdale County Jail where he was booked on this current charge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar