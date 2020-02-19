Trousdale inmate charged in 2019 death of cellmate

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations took a closer look into the death of a Trousdale inmate.

According to authorities, the investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Jacob Wendell Kado. Kado is being charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the death of his cellmate, 41-year-old Ernest Hill, was the result of both men getting into a fight which caused Hill to sustain injuries leading to his death.

He was transported to on Tuesday to the Trousdale County Jail where he was booked on this current charge.