Trousdale family mourns the loss of teenager killed in crash

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family and friends in Trousdale County are mourning the loss of a teenager killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Ay’Jean “AJ” Miles was one of two teenagers killed on Old Lafayette Road and State Route when a car pulled out in the path of a semi-truck.

Jay’Dynn Hayward, Miles’ brother said, “My brother, I loved him. We were very close.”

Hayward and his brother moved from Florida to Trousdale County two years ago. Miles played defense on Trousdale County High’s football team his senior year.

“That’s who influenced me to play,” said Hayward

Hayward said now he’s focused on trying to set a positive influence for his brother’s future son.

Miles’ girlfriend, Tristiana Alexander, is expecting in June. Alexander said that she will learn the baby’s gender on Monday.

“He was probably going to be the best father that he could possibly be, he was completely ready,” said Alexander

She added while laughing, “He was probably more excited than me.”

Isaiah Harper, one of Miles’ friends, said the crash left him in shock.

“I felt like I lost a part of me, he was like my brother.”

Hayward is expecting to graduate in the Spring and hopes to pursue college football in honor of his brother.

“He’s still with me, and I just gotta keep where we are from in my head, and make it for him,” said Hayward

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.