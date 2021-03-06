Trousdale County man arrested for rape, sexual battery following TBI investigation

Jonathan Harper, of Hartsville

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Trousdale County man was arrested on charges of rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

A release from the TBI states agents began investigating Jonathan Harper, of Hartsville, on March 3 at the request of the 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson.

The investigation was based on allegations of inappropriate and sexual contact with a female minor.

During the investigation, agents say they developed information that Harper was responsible for an incident involving sexual contact with a minor between 2018-2019.

Harper was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual battery by an authority figure.

He was booked into jail on a $100,000 bond. No other information was immediately released.

