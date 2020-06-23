Trousdale County inmate back in custody following assault of officer, vehicle chase

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department said an inmate is back in custody after he assaulted an officer, stole a vehicle and led authorities on a chase.

Authorities said the inmate assaulted the officer around 1 p.m. on Monday, fled on foot and escaped.

Sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol both responded to the scene.

The escapee stole a green Subaru behind the courthouse there.

The escapee carjacked a green Subaru behind the Courthouse. The inmate was driving at a high speed through the highway business district.

Authorities said on Halltown Road, the escapee rammed into the driver door of a Drug Task Force agent, disabling the car. Then, the escapee rammed into the front of a THP trooper vehicle.

That’s when the Chief Deputy said he rammed his patrol car into the side of the stolen car, forcing it into a ditch.

As the escapee tried to put the car into gear, he was taken into custody where he will be facing additional charges.

Three law enforcement vehicles and the stolen car suffered major damage. One officer was treated and released for injuries. Nobody else was hurt.

