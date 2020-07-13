Trousdale County Administration Building closed to prevent spread of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hartsville/Trousdale County Government Administration Building will be closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said the building will be closed starting Tuesday, July 14. The closure is in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the community from residents coming into the building.

Business will be conducted via the Water Department drive-thru window, online or by calling the department directly.

