Trousdale County Administration Building closed to prevent spread of COVID-19

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hartsville/Trousdale County Government Administration Building will be closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Officials said the building will be closed starting Tuesday, July 14. The closure is in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the community from residents coming into the building.
Business will be conducted via the Water Department drive-thru window, online or by calling the department directly.
