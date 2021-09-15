Troublesome TikTok trend: students stealing from, vandalizing school bathrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Some Middle Tennessee High School students are facing criminal charges after participating in the latest TikTok challenge.

The TikTok trend encourages kids to steal things like soap dispensers from school bathrooms and post videos of them doing it online.

Both Williamson and Wilson County Schools report that it’s happened in some of their school buildings this week.

Principal of Green Hill High School, Kevin Dawson, was surprised to see some of his students participating in the viral videos.

“You’ve got students that would never do anything like steal something until they see it on social media and they think it’s funny and they want to be a part of it, and don’t really look at the repercussions of that,” Dawson said. “Because it’s on social media they just see it as a fun trend to be a part of.”

Some students in Williamson County Schools are facing criminal charges after the school district reported stolen soap dispensers, broken urinals and clogged toilets at multiple schools this week. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tells News 2 school resource officers will investigate each incident and prosecute offenders to the fullest extent allowed by law.

Law enforcement and school officials are encouraging parents to monitor their kid’s social media accounts.

“You’ve got to monitor devices. I encourage parents periodically to look through their student’s backpacks because you have students that get their hands on something because of access and it’s not something that you would ever expect from your child. But the best way to protect them is to be proactive and be a part of what’s going on and that’s looking at phones and social media accounts,” Dawson said.