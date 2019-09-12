Tropical disturbance likely to become tropical depression or storm, will affect the Bahamas and Florida

The National Hurricane Center says there is a 70% chance for the tropical disturbance in the southeastern Bahamas to become a tropical depression or intensify to tropical storm strength over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for many of the Bahama Islands and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for parts of the east Florida coastline.

Right now, the system has 30 mph sustained winds with gusts to 40 mph. The latest advisory intensifies the system to tropical storm strength (39 mph or higher sustained) winds by Saturday.

If the storm does reach tropical storm strength it will be named “Humberto”.

The latest track brings it over the Bahamas and ashore along Florida’s east coast Saturday afternoon. As usual, the track is subject to change, and all interests in the Bahamas and Florida should keep up with the latest information.

After that, it is forecast to move to north Florida and southeast Georgia as a tropical depression.

