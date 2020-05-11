TriStar Nashville hospitals implement new visitation policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — TriStar hospitals in Nashville have started implementing new visitation guidelines amid COVID-19.

TriStar said they’re adding these extra precautions in order to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses. Here are the new guidelines:

Patients will be limited to only one visitor at a time.

Visitors are NOT allowed for emergency, high-risk, isolation or respiratory patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19

No visitors under the age of 12 (circumstances may allow for specific exceptions)

All patients and visitors will be screened upon entry, required to wear a mask and an armband indicating they have been screened

Visitors who screen positive at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free

Masking guidelines:

Additional masking for all patients and visitors in public spaces such as hallways and elevators

Masks will be provided to patients and visitors, and these masks should remain on until they are in their private room. Once in a private room, patients and visitors may remove their masks

Masks should be reused when visitors leave the room and until they exit the building

Visitors may use their own face masks, instead of the masks provided by the hospital, but a mask must be worn

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE