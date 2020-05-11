TriStar Nashville hospitals implement new visitation policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — TriStar hospitals in Nashville have started implementing new visitation guidelines amid COVID-19.
TriStar said they’re adding these extra precautions in order to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses. Here are the new guidelines:
- Patients will be limited to only one visitor at a time.
- Visitors are NOT allowed for emergency, high-risk, isolation or respiratory patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19
- No visitors under the age of 12 (circumstances may allow for specific exceptions)
- All patients and visitors will be screened upon entry, required to wear a mask and an armband indicating they have been screened
- Visitors who screen positive at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free
Masking guidelines:
- Additional masking for all patients and visitors in public spaces such as hallways and elevators
- Masks will be provided to patients and visitors, and these masks should remain on until they are in their private room. Once in a private room, patients and visitors may remove their masks
- Masks should be reused when visitors leave the room and until they exit the building
- Visitors may use their own face masks, instead of the masks provided by the hospital, but a mask must be worn
