TriStar Horizon Medical Center expanding their COVID-19 unit after peaking at 40 hospitalizations this week

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson is expanding their COVID-19 unit after peaking with 40 patients hospitalized this week.

Our radio partner WDKN reports TriStar Horizon CEO Jason Boyd said their COVID unit started with 10 beds and has been expanding in increments of five or six at a time. Boyd stated that Thursday at a meeting with Mayor Don Weiss’ Covid-19 Advisory Committee.

Boyd said four of the COVID patients at TriStar Horizon this week were on ventilators and several others required high-flow oxygen. He also mentioned 30 hospital employees were stricken with COVID in the days following Thanksgiving, about half of whom were nurses.

Dr. Jayesh Patel is a TriStar Health infectious disease doctor who’s helped hundreds of COVID patients at local hospitals for the last nine months.

“For the last few months we have had so many admissions at Skyline Medical Center and other hospitals where I work. Two days ago we had 80 patients at the hospital,” Dr. Patel said. “We are seeing these people coming in, gasping for air and ending up on ventilators.”

A TriStar Horizon spokesperson tells News 2 they’ve created additional space for COVID patients by re-allocating beds from other areas of the hospital and currently have the staffing resources they need to care for all their patients.

Some of those TriStar healthcare workers began receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week.

“I’m hoping in the next few months everybody who can get the vaccine gets it so we can get back to our lives,” Patel said

Though the vaccines are starting to roll out, we’ve still got a long way to go. TriStar Health is reminding the Middle Tennessee community to mask up and keep a social distance.

You can read the full statement from TriStar Horizon below.

“TriStar Horizon has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients and overall patient volume over the past few weeks, similar to other hospitals in Middle Tennessee. This causes our medical and ICU units, as well as overall facility, to reach capacity at certain times. On a regular basis, there is a continual flow of patients admitted and discharged from these units. We have opened additional step-down and medical bed areas to help meet the needs of our community during this time. Our facility surge plan, which we have not yet had to activate, allows us to significantly expand beyond our current capacity. Additionally, we currently have the staffing resources we need at this time. It is critical for our community to practice the actions that we know help slow the virus: wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing. We urge everyone to take these necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus, to protect themselves and their loved ones during this pandemic.”