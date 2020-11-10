TriStar Health collects 697 pounds of medications for National Drug Take-Back Day event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TriStar Health collected 697 pounds of medications during its ‘Crush the Crisis’ opioid take back day event on October 24, according to a release from TriStar.

Officials said the event was in an effort to combat the nation’s opioid crisis. Hundreds of community members participated in the event by dropping off unused or expired prescription medications.

TriStar Health facilities across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky partnered with law enforcement to collect and then safely dispose of the medications.

Participating hospitals: TriStar Centennial Medical Center, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, TriStar Horizon Medical Center, TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, TriStar Skyline Medical Center, TriStar Spring Hill ER, TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center and TriStar Summit Medical Center.

The hospitals were able to triple the amount collected from last year.

We are thrilled to see the success of Crush the Crisis across the Middle Tennessee community. We can all have an impact on the opioid crisis by continuing to clean out our medicine cabinets and properly disposing of any unused and expired opioids. Dr. Tama VanDecar, Chief Medical Officer for TriStar Health

Click here for complete coverage of Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis.