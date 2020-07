CADIZ, KY (WKRN) — Patients will now be allowed only one designated visitor per hospital stay, according to Trigg County Hospital.

When a visitor enters the hospital, they will be screened.

Visiting hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The hospital released the following statement:

We apologize for any inconvenience, but due to COVID-19 we feel these precautions are necessary. Trigg County Hospital

