Trigg County Country Ham Festival cancelled amid COVID-19

TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WKRN) – The Trigg County Country Ham Festival scheduled for October 9-10, 2020 is cancelled, according to event organizers.

The decision comes after consultations with Frankfort, the Health Department and other safety officials.

We know this is a huge disappointment not only to our sponsors, vendors and participants, but especially to our community! We want to thank our community for your patience and understanding as we make this difficult decision. To help celebrate the Ham Festival we will still be selling 2020 Ham Festival TShirts and Ham Festival Bicentennial Pins. Mark your Calendars for October 8-9, 2021. We will come back stronger and better!

Mayor Todd King, Casey Parrent and Trigg County Country Ham Festival Committee

