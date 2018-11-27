Trial for Steven Wiggins to stay in Dickson County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WKRN)

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) - It was decided on Tuesday morning that the trial for the man accused of killing Sgt. Daniel Baker will remain in Dickson County.

Instead of moving Steven Wiggins' trial to a new location, a jury will be brought in from another county. Judge David Wolfe said he does not want where the jury is selected from released to the public.

Wiggins' attorney has maintained a change of venue should occur for multiple reasons, including the jury can hear what is happening in the courtroom when they are in the jury room and because of a tribute for murdered victims outside the Dickson County courthouse.

The judge ruled those concerns would not be an issue during the trial, which is scheduled for next August.

Sgt. Baker was shot and killed on May 30 after he ordered Wiggins, and Erika Castro-Miles, who is also charged with his murder, out of a car.

An autopsy revealed Baker suffered six gunshots – two to his torso, one to his hand and three to the side of the head. Previous testimony revealed he was shot in close range and that Baker was not wearing a bulletproof vest at the time.

Wiggins is being held in Robertson County. He and Castro-Miles are charged with first-degree murder.

Sgt. Baker is survived by his wife and young daughter.