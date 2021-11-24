Case for son accused in murder of Maury Co. family moves closer to trial

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After three people were found dead in a Maury County home on Oct. 1, the case has moved closer to trial.

Investigators said, Nathaniel Pipkin, 22, killed his 44-year-old mother Traci McNeely, his 20-year-old brother Carson Pipkin, and his half-sister 11-year-old Kailee Warren. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brent Cooper told News 2 that the case was bound over to a grand jury.

According to arrest warrants, Pipkin “intentionally” killed all three family members and attempted to kill his stepfather Jesse McNeely. Authorities saID McNeely was able to escape through a window and call 911 at a neighbor’s house.

When Pipkin was taken into custody in October, he claimed “self-defense.”