Case for son accused in murder of Maury Co. family moves closer to trial

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After three people were found dead in a Maury County home on Oct. 1, the case has moved closer to trial.

Investigators said, Nathaniel Pipkin, 22, killed his 44-year-old mother Traci McNeely, his 20-year-old brother Carson Pipkin, and his half-sister 11-year-old Kailee Warren. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brent Cooper told News 2 that the case was bound over to a grand jury.

According to arrest warrants, Pipkin “intentionally” killed all three family members and attempted to kill his stepfather Jesse McNeely. Authorities saID McNeely was able to escape through a window and call 911 at a neighbor’s house.

When Pipkin was taken into custody in October, he claimed “self-defense.”

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss