Trial for Metro officer charged with murder set for Feb. 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The trial for a Metro officer accused of murdering a Nashville man in 2018 has been scheduled for February of 2021.

The murder trial of Officer Andrew Delke had been postponed as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020 before it was postponed.

The trial is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2021 with jury selection to begin on Feb. 15.

Officer Delke is charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Daniel Hambrick in July 2018. It happened near Jo Johnston Avenue and 17th Avenue North in North Nashville.

An Appeals Court denied Delke’s request for a change of venue earlier this year, so the murder trial will be held in Davidson County.

Surveillance video from July 26, 2018, shows the foot chase between Officer Andrew Delke and Daniel Hambrick that followed a traffic stop. Then the video shows the moment when Hambrick was shot and killed by Delke.

Police said Hambrick was armed with this handgun.

Delke was later indicted on first-degree murder. The prosecution said the use of force was unjustified, highlighting that Hambrick was running away.

