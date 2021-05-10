Trial date set for Antioch Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The trial date for the man accused of opening fire at an Antioch Waffle House in 2018, killing four people, and injuring four others, has now been set.

Travis Reinking’s trial will start in February 2022. It was previously stalled after he was diagnosed with severe schizophrenia and treated at a state mental health institute.

In the early morning hours of April 22, 2018, a man pulled up to the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch armed with an AR-15 and began shooting.

The suspect was partially naked, wearing only a green jacket. He shot two people outside the restaurant and then two more inside before an unarmed man rushed the shooter and wrestled the weapon away from him.

Four people were killed — DeEbony Groves, 21, Akilah Dasilva, 23, Taurean Sanderlin, 29, and Joe Perez, 20. Four others were injured.