Trial date changed for Metro Officer Andrew Delke who killed Daniel Hambrick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The trial date for Metro officer, Andrew Delke, who was charged with first-degree murder for killing Daniel Hambrick in 2018 has been moved.

The jury selection was originally set for March 11th, with the trial starting on March 16th. Both have been pushed back to June.

The change of date comes from an expert in the trial stating that there was not enough time to review the case file and prepare a report.

The expert also stated there is a conflict with the week of March 16th as he is scheduled to testify at a trial during that time. He also stated that he is available in June 2020 if the court continues this matter.

District Attorney General Roger Moore has signed off on the motion as the witness is essential to the presentation of the State’s case.

This comes weeks after officer Delke requested a change of venue in January, which was denied by a Davidson County judge.