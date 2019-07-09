Trial continues for man accused in ‘brutal’ murder of Goodlettsville girl

Click here to watch the trial live from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Testimony began Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused in the murder and attempted rape of a young girl in Goodlettsville in 2017.

The jury was selected Monday in the murder trial of Roy Coons, Jr.. Coons is accused in the death of 12-year-old Yhoana Artega.

Artega’s mother delivered emotional testimony, breaking down on the witness stand as she recounted arriving home and finding her daughter’s lifeless body.

Using a translator, Artega’s other identified Coons as the man who had previously done landscaping for the family for two months prior to the murder.

Detectives said around 4 p.m. on the day of the murder, Artega texted her mother to say someone is at the door and “I think it’s the man who cuts the yard.”

Artega’s mother and siblings came home from work on August 10, 2017 to find her daughter strangled inside their mobile home on Old Dickerson Pike. Police called her killing “brutal.”

Coons was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of first-degree felony murder, attempted rape of a child and especially aggravated burglary.

An autopsy revealed Artega died after being strangled. The report also showed she had bruises all over her body.

