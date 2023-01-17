CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Trial is slated to being Tuesday in the case of William and Ina Campbell, a beloved Clarksville couple in their 80s who were discovered shot to death in their home, execution style, on January 29, 2010.

More than a decade later, in July of 2021, the couple’s adoptive son, William Roger Campbell, was arrested while living in Georgia and was extradited back to Tennessee.

News 2 was the only station with cameras rolling as William Roger Campbell was brought to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

William and Ina Campbell were both found shot to death in their Jackson Road home on a snowy winter day. According to police, a neighbor hit the couple’s mailbox and tried to call their home to let them know. When the couple didn’t pick up, the neighbor reached out to another neighbor with a key to William and Ina’s home. That’s when the gruesome discovery was made. William Campbell was a retired law enforcement officer.

Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit said ground work done by initial investigators allowed them to piece together the puzzle 10 years after the murder, and finally make an arrest.

“These were innocent victims. These were people who were beloved by their community. They lived in their neighborhood for a number of years. Their neighbors loved them and they’re all happy to see some resolution,” Detective Keenan Carlton told News 2.

A perhaps surprising advocate for justice in William and Ina’s case was William Roger Campbell’s son, William Sean Campbell. Shortly after his father’s arrest, William Sean Campbell spoke with News 2 about how he was suspicious of his dad’s involvement just three days after his grandparents’ lives were taken.

“What scared me the most was that it would be forgotten about, which as you can see, now it hasn’t been forgotten about. That’s what means the most to me and the fact that the story hasn’t died and people are still interested,” William Sean Campbell said back in 2021. “And want justice for them. That’s what means the most to me.”

William Roger Campbell’s case will appear before Judge Robert Bateman at the Montgomery County Courthouse. Trial will begin after jury selection, scheduled for Tuesday, January 17.