Travel around the world in 80 days with Airbnb

TAMPA (WFLA) – Airbnb is offering up an adventure for some lucky travelers as the company will bring you and seven guests around the world, in 80 days!

Inspired by the classic novel this “Airbnb adventure,” will visit 18 countries spanning six continents.

Starting on September 1, travelers will make their way through countries like Romania, Egypt, China, Thailand, and Japan.

But, this trip isn’t free. It will cost about $5,000 per person and, you would have to pay for a plane ticket to and from London.

The money would cover lodging, meals and fun excursions like a hot air balloon ride!

Reservations open up on Thursday, June 20th.