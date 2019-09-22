Travel alert: BNA anticipates busier than normal day Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport expects a “busier-than-normal” day again Monday, September 23.

According to airport authorities, travelers should plan to arrive in the terminal at least two hours before their scheduled flight.

Travelers are urged to arrive early especially at peak times which include:

—4-5 a.m.‬
‪—6-7 a.m.‬
‪—4-5 p.m. ‬

The airport also includes quick links to help with travel plans.

BNA Quick Links:
✈️ Check Flight Status: bit.ly/2kvK22g
🚗 Parking Availability Updates: bit.ly/2SxaXwY
🚌 Parking Shuttle Tracker: bit.ly/2XJ0u01
🕒 Security Checkpoint Wait Times: bit.ly/2XetVtO

