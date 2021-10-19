Transportainment ordinance passes Metro Council; new regulations set for party buses, wagons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — They can be seen up and down Nashville streets, but now, they have some new rules.

The Metro City Council voted Tuesday night to pass a new ordinance, putting in place new regulations for party buses, party wagons and mobile hot tubs. The council passed the legislation on its third and final reading by a 33-3 vote.

The proposed legislation considers everything from cutting out alcohol to toughening operational standards.

“Enforcement is the key. It’s time for Metro Nashville and the Transportation Licensing Commission to use every tool in the toolbox to enforce these common-sense guidelines,” said Jim Schmitz, co-organizer for Safe Fun Nashville. “Nashville has built a reputation as a great place to live, work, and play, and making sure party vehicles prioritize safety will ensure our tourism industry continues to thrive.”

Metro Council Member Colby Sledge joined News 2 Tuesday morning ahead of the vote. He broke down the main role of the ordinance.

“This legislation will basically create a framework for regulation, and one of its biggest items that it reigns in on is it doesn’t allow alcohol to be consumed on these vehicles for now,” said Sledge.

Sledge said the bill is not made to keep those visiting Nashville from having fun, but rather get a handle on a business model that doesn’t represent what Music City is all about.

“The Nashville experience does not mean that you get to come here and be the worst version of yourself,” said Sledge, “We already have a place for that and it’s called Las Vegas.”