MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A train derailed in Mt. Juliet Monday afternoon and a nearby school is sheltering in place due to a potential HAZMAT situation.

The RJ Corman train carrying 11 cars and one tanker carrying propane residue came off the tracks around 1 p.m. on Division Street near South Greenhill Road. No injuries were reported, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Mt. Juliet police reported Division Street is closed from the county line to South Greenhill Road. Mt. Juliet Elementary is sheltering in place while HAZMAT assessments are conducted. Residents in the immediate area are also asked to shelter in place.

A propane tanker is involved in the crash and Mt. Juliet police are working to determine if it is empty.

The school is set for its regular dismissal time of 2:30 p.m., per Wilson County Schools. Parents can pick up students at Mt. Juliet Middle School at 3565 Mt. Juliet Road.

WeGo also announced Monday afternoon’s trips from Riverfront Station will operate by bus. Passengers planning to catch the 4:20 p.m. train from Nashville will be transported via bus from Riverfront Station to Donelson and Hermitage Stations. Customers needing to travel to Mt. Juliet, Martha, Hamilton Springs, or Lebanon will need to catch the 5:10 p.m. or 5:55 p.m. buses at Riverfront Station for their return trip.

No additional information was immediately released.