NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department says they actively working a crash between a cement truck and a train.

The crash happened at Amy Lynn Drive and Ashland City Highway.

We are actively working a train vs cement truck scene in North Nashville. pic.twitter.com/vSjheJtYza — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 25, 2019

NFD says their crews are on the scene and actively working.

No other information was released.