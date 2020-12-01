Train and truck collide in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A train and a truck collided in Hermitage Tuesday afternoon, according to WeGo Public Transit officials.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. at a private crossing off of Brandau Road near Central Pike. Officials say an outbound train from Riverfront Station came into contact with a truck at the crossing. There were 27 people onboard the train, but no injuries reported among the passengers or train crew.

The train is waiting to be released by Metro police. News 2 is waiting on the condition of the truck driver from police. No other information was immediately released.