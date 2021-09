FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Tiny Little Donuts on Hillsboro Road.

According to a release from Franklin police, the trailer was stolen on September 12.

The suspect was captured on surveillance photos arriving in the parking lot and then leaving with the stolen trailer.

There is a cash reward for information leading to the arrest in this case. Call Crime Stoppers with more information at (615) 794-4000.