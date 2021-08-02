‘Tragic for all those involved’: Family of victim releases statement after Soaky Mountain Waterpark parking lot shooting

Kelsy Cook, 24, was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar Air Ambulance. She was pronounced dead later in the evening after the shooting. (Photo contributed by Kelsy Cook’s family, used with permission)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of one of the victims of the fatal shooting incident that occurred at the Soaky Mountain Waterpark parking lot over the weekend released a statement on Monday.

Sevierville Police responded to the reported shooting incident Saturday night, where they said one woman died while another woman was injured after an altercation and shooting in the parking lot of the water park. Both women were from Loudon, Tenn.

According to SPD, a Loudon woman, Kelsy Cook, 24, was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar Air Ambulance. She was pronounced dead later in the evening. Another woman also from Loudon was transported to LeConte Medical Center. Her injury appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to investigators.

Cook’s family shared the following statement on Monday morning:

“The events that transpired are tragic for all those involved. As you know events like these impact several people and our thoughts and prayers go out to them. This is an ongoing investigation and I will refrain from any further comments.”

Two people were arrested at the scene. Sevierville Police identified the suspects as Sarah Romine, 30, of Knoxville, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated; and Joshua Dannels, 30, from Crossville, was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated. SPD believes Romine shot both victims. Both were taken Saturday night to the Sevier County Jail for booking.

It was later reported by Romine’s employer American Medical Response (AMR), an area ambulance company, that she was an EMT with their company and she was placed on unpaid administrative leave while the police department continued its investigation.