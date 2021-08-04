Traffic trouble during first concert at FirstBank Amphitheater

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A music venue in Franklin said it hopes to fix major traffic issues that were highlighted at a show Tuesday night.

About 7,500 fans packed FirstBank Amphitheater to see Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and other country stars take the stage.

Some News 2 viewers said they sat in traffic for two hours while arriving and leaving the venue. Many on social media called it a “traffic nightmare.”

The theatre is brand new and it was the first show for the inaugural Feeding Nashville benefit.

The amphitheater posted on social media they are obviously disappointed about the traffic issues and it’s their top priority to fix them.